Covid-19 vaccination phase two begins

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS targeted under the second phase of the country’s vaccination programme can now get their jabs, as the country intensifies the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

As of yesterday, 35 761 Zimbabweans had been inoculated, with 243 getting their jabs yesterday. There were 32 new cases recorded countrywide, while two people passed away from the virus.

The vaccination programme, which commenced on 18 February on a voluntary basis, targeting frontline workers in its first phase.

Lecturers, school staff members, and others at medium risk are among those targeted by the second phase of inoculation, while those at relatively low risk will be inoculated under Phase Three.

Speaking at a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the second phase of the vaccination programme could begin, while noting with concern the number of people that had begun to mill around Central Business Districts since the easing of lockdown measures.

“In view of extra vaccination capacity, Cabinet has resolved that those in Phase 2 of the National Vaccination Plan can start getting their vaccines.

Cabinet notes with great concern the increased number of people milling around the Central Business Districts and other public places, often without regard to masking and social distancing. The law enforcement agencies are in full force to enforce the WHO protocol and national guidelines which remain mandatory,” the said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the opening of some public places attracting multitudes, such as casinos will be deferred until the consequences of the recent relaxation of lockdown measures have been fully assessed.