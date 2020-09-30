Covid test for travelers, meter taxis back on the road

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporters

TRAVELLERS coming into Zimbabwe who are showing Covid-19 symptoms will be subjected to a non-negotiable US$60 test, while meter taxis have also been authorised to get back on the road as Zimbabwe continues to open up its economy.

In a post cabinet meeting briefing Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that in addition to the tests, there would be greater enforcement of Covid-19 preventive measures like the wearing of masks.

This rule would apply to all travelers, irrespective of whether they have Covid-19 test certificates before they came to Zimbabwe.