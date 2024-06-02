Cowdray Park Clinic starts offering HIV prevention injection

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

COWDRAY Park Clinic in Bulawayo is now offering the Long-Acting Injectable, Cabotegravir (CAB-LA) drug, an injectable anti-retroviral that is used in the prevention of HIV infection in women.

There are revelations that it prevents HIV infection by more than 90 percent.

The first injection of CAB-LA was administered on 10 April in Harare and the jab is administered once in two months.

Catalysing Access to New Prevention Products to Stop HIV (CATALYST) is the flagship HIV prevention product introduction study of the Maximising Options to Advance Informed Choice for HIV Prevention (MOSAIC) project where this product is being offered.

MOSAIC Project Lead and Co-Principal Investigator of the CATALYST Study, Dr Emily Gwavava, said Cowdray Park falls within the six sites set for the project.

“The long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA or CAB PrEP) is now available at all six CATALYST study sites — SHAZ! Hub at CitiMed Hospital in Chitungwiza, Ngundu Rural Health Centre, Runyararo Clinic in Masvingo, Plumtree District Hospital, Beitbridge Wellness Centre, and Cowdray Park Clinic. CAB PrEP was made available to study participants on Monday 20 May 2024. According to the current national guidelines CAB PrEP will not be available to pregnant and breastfeeding women in Zimbabwe although women who fall pregnant while already using CAB PrEP will be allowed to continue,” said Dr Gwavava.

Health experts say this new intervention targeted at women is more than 90 percent effective at reducing the risk of HIV infection from any type of exposure stating several other advantages.

Women are disproportionately affected by HIV than men, hence the deliberate approach to provide prevention products specifically for women.

CAB PrEP is also safe for men, but the CATALYST study is specifically for women given their increased vulnerability to HIV.

“It has a reduced dosing frequency with clients receiving injections every two months. CAB PrEP offers discretion for those not willing to disclose their PrEP use to others. CAB PrEP users have nothing to store or carry before, during, or after the injection,” said Dr Gwavava.

Disadvantages of CAB PrEP have also been noted, it is an injection and some clients may experience pain on the injection site. It can also last in the body for up to one year after the last injection.

“CAB PrEP reaches maximum protection about one week after the first injection. Users should use additional HIV prevention methods during this time,” she said.

The CATALYST study is being implemented by Pangaea Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Organisation of Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID) which launched in June 2023.

The study has been offering women a choice of oral Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and the dapivirine vaginal ring. Women enrolled in the study have been taking advantage of having the choice and are using both methods.

“In April 2024, the study introduced a third PrEP option, the long-awaited long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA or CAB PrEP) so women will be able to choose from oral PrEP, the dapivirine vaginal ring, and CAB PrEP. All three PrEP methods have been demonstrated to reduce the risk of HIV infection and are approved and registered for use in the country,” added Dr Gwavava.

Both oral PrEP and the dapivirine vaginal ring have been readily available to women accessing services at the six CATALYST study sites.

Pangaea Zimbabwe said they are working with various stakeholders to raise awareness including community-based organisations, community advisory boards, and youth advisory boards in the communities served by the study sites.

She said CATALYST is a study with a fixed amount of CAB PrEP available for use during the study. Therefore, the number of participants that can be enrolled is limited.

“Because we have a fixed amount of CAB PrEP for the study, we will be monitoring enrolment, use, and stock levels closely. This information will be used to determine when we need to stop recruitment into Stage II. Although we may enrol up to 845 CAB PrEP users in Zimbabwe, actual enrolment may be lower depending on uptake and patterns of use.

“Now that CAB PrEP is available in Zimbabwe for the study, for the first three months, we will first open stage 2 enrolment to current stage 1 participants who would like to continue in stage 2 of the study (called the stage 1 transition period). This is to ensure the study meets its ethical obligation to inform enrolled participants when CAB PrEP is available, per the protocol,” she said.

She explained that Stage 1 participants who continue to Stage 2 may remain on their current PrEP method or switch to a different method, including CAB PrEP. Stage 1 participants who do not re-consent participating in Stage 2 will leave the study but can continue to have access to oral PrEP through existing services.

After the Stage 1 transition period, the study will open enrolment to new participants.

“We anticipate new enrolments in Stage 2 to be completed quickly given the number of Stage 1 participants and expected demand for CAB PrEP through the study. There may be starts and stops to Stage 2 study enrolment depending on stock levels for CAB PrEP,” she said.

CATALYST study participants are allowed to discontinue PrEP or switch PrEP methods during the study for any reason.

However, later in the study, switching to CAB PrEP will only be allowed if there is sufficient supply and follow-up time left in the study.

Participants who stop CAB PrEP might be able to restart later, but this is also dependent upon available supply. —@NyembeziMu