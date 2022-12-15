Cowdray Park man (19) dies in fight for prostitutes

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by four men during a scuffle over prostitutes at a bar in Tshabalala.

The incident took place on 9 December.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and said the now deceased Innocent Mlambo and other patrons were ordered to get out of the bar as the night spot was closing business for the day.

Mlambo, however, had an argument with four yet to be identified men over prostitutes whom they wanted to take home.

Mlambo was stabbed with an unknown object during the ensuing scuffle.

He bled profusely and staggered for a few meters before falling down and died.

The four assailants ran way soon after committing the offence.

A passerby who saw Mlambo made a police report and his body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary.

“Members of the public are warned against violence especially under the influence of alcohol and are encouraged to at least choose better ways of resolving their disputes and not taking the law into their own hands as it starts as a mere assault which then turn into murder. We also appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report at any nearest police station,” said Asst Insp Msebele.