Cowdray Park man found dead, body found in decomposing state

Sinokuthaba Dube, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo was last Saturday found dead in his house with his body in a state of decomposition.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could not confirm the incident, but neighbours said they suspected the man could have committed suicide. A neighbour, Ms Farai Nyahuma said the deceased was a quiet man who hardly associated with others and was only at home during weekends as he was working outside town.

“I last saw him last week when he was from work, to me he seemed fit and well. When I was informed by the kids who usually play at his backyard that there was a funny smell coming from the house I never thought of him dead rather I suspected that people might have dumped a dead animal there since the house is often unoccupied.

“I then informed another neighbour who quickly mobilised other men from the area to look for the police, luckily there were two police officers patrolling in the neighborhood by that time and they quickly rushed to the scene where they had to kick the door open and found the body in a state of decomposition,” she said .

Another neighbour, Mrs Dorcas James who used to go to the same church with the deceased said she suspects he might have committed suicide as he was a divorcee.

“I think he suffered from depression and stress since his wife left him years ago,” she said.