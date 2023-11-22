Cowdray Park man murdered over food

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo was last Saturday murdered by his friend after a misunderstanding over food

In confirming the incident, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistance Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Phathisani Bhebhe (32) was arrested in connection with the murder of Khulekani Phakati (35).

The two were workmates and staying together at their work place at Church Mine in Umguza.

Asst Insp Msebele revealed that Bhebhe had accused the new deceased, Phakati of being wasteful.

“The incident took place on 18 November around 3pm where Bhebhe and the now deceased were at their work place when they had a misunderstanding over food. Bhebhe was complaining that the now deceased was wasting food as he wanted to prepare another meal soon after having their lunch.

“They started fighting, Bhebhe hit the now deceased twice on the right leg with a metallic knobkerrie, several times on the head with a wooden pick handle and twice on the head with a stone,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She further stated that Bhebhe, after hitting the now deceased, left him for dead and went to drink beer.

“The now deceased suffered deep cuts on his body. Bhebhe left him inside their cabin still conscious and bleeding and went to drink beer. At around 10pm the accused person came back and found the now deceased lying down complaining of a headache. He left him again and went back to have some more beer. He then came back the following day and found him dead,” she said.

The accused person handed himself over to the police and told them that he had injured the now deceased during their fight.

“We urge members of the public not to take law into their own hands as this results in unnecessary loss of lives, but solve their disputes amicably,” she said.