Cowdray Park residents cry foul over nightclubs

Sunday News Reporter

RESIDENTS in Cowdray Park are blaming sports bars that open till late at night for being responsible for the surge in crime rate in the suburb.

Speaking during an update meeting with their area Councillor Kidwell Mujuru held at Cowdray Park Hlalani Kuhle housing office, residents accused the bars of operating beyond stipulated timings as gazetted by the Liquor Board and the government stipulated Covid-19 lockdown measures.

These bars are reportedly remaining open till the early hours of the morning.

Of late the crime rate in the area has been on the rise.

“Residents say some of these bars are ignoring the set operating guidelines and opening till the early hours of the morning. They further blame these bars for the spike in the crime rate in the suburb, I have thus engaged the responsible authorities to help resolve this crisis,” said Clr Mujuru.

Residents are now planning to take further action by visiting relevant authorities so that owners of these bars can be brought to book.

Most of the bars are situated at Cowdray Park’s main terminus which is now the epicenter of crime.

It was also noted during the meeting that there are people who deliberately temper with tower lights so that the area remains dark most of the times.

A police representative who was expected to attend the meeting did not show up to listen to the concerns of the residents.