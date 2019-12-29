CR7 sends his jersey to Phidza

Uefa president Aleksender Ceferin hands over a jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo to Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa at the Victoria Falls International Airport soon after his arrival on Friday.

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

JUVENTUS star Cristiano Ronaldo charmed Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa when he sent him his trademark Number 7 jersey with the world renowned player’s signature on the back.

Uefa president Aleksender Ceferin, who is also Fifa vice-president handed the jersey to Chiyangwa at the Victoria Falls International Airport soon after his arrival on Friday.

The Uefa boss said Ronaldo personally gave him the jersey to hand over to Chiyangwa.

Besides the signature which is right on the Number 7, the jersey is written “to Phillip.”

“I was given this for you. He gave me just before we left for airport as we set off to come here,” said Ceferin.

The Portugal forward and former Real Madrid, who turns 35 in February next year, appended his signature on the back on the jersey on the Number 7.

The former world player of the year is famous for his game and has won a record five Ballon d’Or awards and holds a record highest goals in the Uefa champions league.

Chiyangwa said he was charmed by the gesture.

“Remember I have been attending awards ceremonies so he personally sent this jersey with his signature,” said Chiyangwa.

He said there is much value to the jersey as Ronaldo is his best player.

The Uefa boss and wife Barbara are on a private holiday in Victoria Falls and was expected to discuss about local football last night with Chiyangwa.

He said his discussion with Chiyangwa will be around among other things, bringing down to Zimbabwe world footballers for sport tourism and exchange programmes for development of football.— @ncubeleon