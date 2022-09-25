Cranborne Bullets hold Highlanders

Lovemore Kadzura in Rusape

Cranborne Bullets……………………………(1) 1

Highlanders……………………………….. (1) 1

HIGHLANDERS walked away with a point against Cranborne Bullets in a match that they dominated and could have scored a good number of goals at Vengere Stadium yesterday.

Bosso took the lead with eight minutes played through pint sized midfielder Ray Lunga and the soldiers replied when captain Tadiwa Chibunyu converted a penalty 10 minutes later.

It was the 12th stalemate that Highlanders have been involved in this season, which saw them remain in fourth place with 45 points while Cranborne are on 35 points and on position 12 on the log.

The home team started the match brightly and camped in the visitors’ half in search of an early lead but they were punished for piling all their man upfront leaving their back exposed and Bosso capitalised through a counter attack when Lunga fired a brilliant shot past Tatenda Makoni in goals for the home team.

Bullets initiated some build ups from the centre circle and Jarrison Selemani released a powerful goal bound shot which defender Mbongeni Ndlovu blocked with his hand and referee Lawrence Zimhondi pointed to the spot. Chibunyu took the responsibility and beat a diving Ariel Sibanda.

With half an hour gone, Bosso thought it was their turn to be awarded a penalty when a Bullets player appeared to have handled in a crowded box but Zimhondi who had a good performance was not convinced.

The Bulawayo giants created a number of opportunities towards the end of the first half but Stanley Ngala and Pritchard Mpelele were not sharp upfront.

In the second half Bosso came more charged and rejuvenated and launched several attacks into the Bullets area but were found wanting.

Ngala, Lunga and Mpelele continued to waste glorious chances as they rushed their efforts and could not capitalise on Cranborne defenders who were showing signs of fizzling out.

Godfrey Makaruse in the 51st minute laid a perfect pass to Lunga who was slow to connect with the goal at his mercy.

On the hour mark, Ngala who was well positioned in the box delivered a weak cross at goal after he received a cross from Mpelele.Bosso keeper and skipper was rarely tested by Bullets in the second half.

Mpelele blew a golden opportunity to give the visitors the lead with four minutes left when he came face to face with Makoni but somehow blasted his effort over the bar.

Bullets coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera who held Bosso 2-2 in the reverse fixture at Babourfields conceded that his charges were fortunate to walk away with a point.

“We were a bit lucky we could have conceded two goals.

“We created few chances today but we are happy with the draw. We want to collect points even in difficult matches likes this to survive relegation,” said a relieved Yabo.

Bosso coach Baltermar Brito was frustrated with the draw.

“We created so many chances but we were not scoring. We hope to improve on the remaining six games and finish in a better position,” he said.