Creamy Inn donates blankets to charity homes

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

TWO Bulawayo charity homes on Tuesday received a shot in the arm when Creamy Inn gave them blankets worth US$1 500 as part of its commitment towards making a positive impact on the community.

The two beneficiaries are Emthunzini Wethemba Orphanage and Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home.

Creamy Inn is one of the numerous brands operating under the listed fast-food outlet firm, Simbisa Brands.

The coming in of the winter season has seen temperatures falling drastically.

Simbisa Brands Southern Region Sales and Marketing Coordinator Mr Thabo Ncube who led the team to the two homes said: “As Simbisa we are duty-bound and committed to making a positive impact on the communities that we live with and that makes us grow. It is the people of Zimbabwe who grew Simbisa to where it is today. Today we come in here as the Creamy Inn Brand to bless our young people at this home and the elderly at Ekuphumuleni.

“As a business that is growing from Zimbabwe outward, we are committed to being part of the continuous improvement in our communities and livelihoods. Hence today we are here to hand over these blankets to the elderly people in our Bulawayo community. No one will come from another planet to ensure our elderly people are kept warm. But it is up to us to rise up, identify needs in our communities and extend a hand. Having noted the fall of temperatures, we rose up for the needy.”

Representatives from the two homes expressed their gratitude for the donation, saying it came at the right time.

Emthunzini Wethemba director Mr Newton Kolobe said: “We are so grateful for this donation. As you might have felt it that it has been severely cold of late, such a donation will definitely come in handy in ensuring our children are warm. We have 21 children housed here and we would also wish other well-wishers to come on board and help us, particularly with food. We sustain ourselves through growing our own food for consumption but as you know this season, we did not receive adequate rainfall hence we fall short of grain.”

The administrator at Ekuphumuleni, Ms Sukoluhle Hove, also shared the same sentiments and expressed gratitude over the donation.

“We are so delighted and very thankful for such a warm gesture and donation by Creamy Inn. It came at the right time as you can see, we are now in the winter season. It is indeed a blessing that the corporate world remembers the elderly in such a time,” said Ms Hove. [email protected]