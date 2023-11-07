Create market-driven and customer-centric companies, entrepreneurs told

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Youth Network Connect has called on entrepreneurs to create, organise, and manage market-driven and customer-centric companies that survive in a continuously changing and competitive global economy.

Speaking at the Entrepreneurship and Business Awards 2023 on Saturday in Bulawayo, Youth Network Connect board chairman, Mr Bekezela Moyo who is also the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter chairman, said developing sustainable companies with solid entrepreneurship traits was critical.

‘As an organisation (Youth Network Connect) we thrive on the frontier of gathering, creating and developing sustainable companies with solid entrepreneurship traits.

“Our organisation builds credibility on serving as a platform that supports the rising development of these companies because the programmes that we offer are tailored with their best interests in mind to ensure that they can achieve their goals while sustaining core values,” he said.

“We challenge and inspire business owners to pursue their interests, take chances and create, organise and manage market-driven, customer-centric companies that survive in a continuously changing and competitive global economy.”

Mr Moyo called on stakeholders to join forces with them to make concentrated efforts to bridge the gap for companies or new start-ups so as to serve as an instrument to promote healthy competition and positive collaboration that pushes the companies forward.

He said their vision was to enable the brightest pioneers, innovators, leaders, and inventors to realise their aspirations of making Zimbabwe the next Entrepreneur Hub in Africa.

In a presentation on innovation for entrepreneurs, Orthopedic and Traumatology Surgeon, Dr Siduduzo Mphoko said there was need to adapt to the fourth industrial revolution which meant change in societal and technological economic systems.

She said: “The nature of opportunities and how resources for businesses are deployed will also change, hence a need to understand the implications of the fourth industrial revolution on entrepreneurship education. As entrepreneurs take advantage of the opportunity that has been availed to you to change models of innovation-driven entrepreneurship for the better and create an environment that makes entrepreneurship more inclusive.”

Sojama Economic Development Institute president, Dr Khumbulani Mhlophe called on entrepreneurs to develop business models out of their concepts to ensure they have bankable proposals for their businesses.

“Roll out your business models so that you can do a plan if you want to go and apply for a loan at the bank and also if you want to draw a prospector so that you can list your company as an exchange. If you draw your prospector you can float your shares outside stock exchange still raising a lot of money for your business,” he said.

Among some of the winners that were awarded at the event were Young Miners Foundation chief executive officer, Mr Payne Kupfuwa who walked away with the Outstanding Miner of the Year, the Outstanding Female Farmer of the Year went to Ms Lidra Moyo while the Best Outstanding Youth in Farming was Mr Mahiya Brighton Chiredzi.

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year was Ms Nomthandazo Dlodlo from Longrich and Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year was Mr Tinomuvongaishe Dube of Gillies Africa, while the Lifetime Achievement Zimbabwe Entrepreneur Award went to Mr Scott Sakupwanya.

Mr Bukhosi Ncube walked away with the Serial Entrepreneur of the Year, Concord for Young Women in Business were the Best Innovative and Empowerment Organisation of the Year and Hope for Inclusion got NGO Fighting for Inclusion (Disability and Empowerment) among others that were awards accolades in various sectors.