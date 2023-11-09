Cricket fans to enjoy live coverage of all Wholesale Beef Bulls matches 

Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Cricket Association Second League club, Wholesale Beef Bulls and Keyona TV have announced the details of live broadcast arrangements as well as commentary panel for all the club’s league matches this season.

Among the terms of the landmark agreement, all the club’s matches will be televised or streamed from four any venue with the first live telecast expected to be this Sunday when Bulls host Queens 2 in a T20 clash at McDonalds Sports Club.

For the first time in the history of the local game, Keyona TV will produce live coverage of all Bulls’ matches to a global audience, with most of these games, played at McDonalds Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The coverage will be produced to a live-stream specification with Keyona TV expected to reach over 12 000 domestic viewers and over 1.6 million regional viewers.

Fans in Zimbabwe can also enjoy their home event on television via Transmedia DTT setboxes and streamed via the Azam TV app.

The commentary team will be led by former Zimbabwe national team seamer, Chris Mpofu with a guest commentator joining him for every match.

Speaking to Sunday News Online, Keyona TV’s Simbarashe Jemwa said the station was looking forward and committed to contributing towards the development of cricket at grassroots level.

“As Keyona TV we are extremely excited at the prospects of this new partnership that we’ve entered into with Wholesale Beef Bulls. As a station ours is to showcase sporting talent at grassroots level,” Jemwa told Sunday News Online.

“It is with great anticipation that we look forward to the Second League cricket season. The significance of this arrangement cannot be overstated. Whilst there is a nuanced appreciation for each team participating, the competition is a marker for the direction of our local game and requires that each give their best under the intense pressure of expectation.

“As this plays out on the field, the live broadcast will bring an electric vibrancy off it which will make any long-distance observer envious. I cannot wait,” Jemwa added.

Wholesale Beef Bulls’ coach, Simba Kusabo echoed these sentiments.

“Club cricket in Zimbabwe has been neglected in terms of media coverage yetvis the basis of our cricketing development. This live broadcast deal is an opportunity for cricketers to showcase their talent to a wider audience.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this live broadcast that will bring Second League and grassroots cricket to life. I am eagerly awaiting to see how this incredible arrangement unfolds, and to witness dreams being realised,” Kusano said.