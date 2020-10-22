Cricketers Chakabva, Maruma test positive for Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO Zimbabwe international cricketers, Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma, who are not with the national team in Pakistan have tested positive for the corona virus.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket said the two were roommates at the ZC Academy House in Harare in a bubble established for players on standby for the Pakistan tour.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) can confirm Zimbabwe international players Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma – who are both not part of the side currently touring Pakistan – tested positive for Covid-19. The two were room-mates for a week while in a bio-secure bubble set up for players placed on standby at the ZC Academy House in Harare,’’ said ZC.

Two other members of staff who were providing support services at the same facility have also tested positive for Covid-19 following a screening and testing exercise for those who came into close contact with Chakabva and Maruma.

Zimbabwe’s entire squad for the Pakistan tour stayed at a separate facility, an isolated section at a Harare hotel, as part of their own bio-secure bubble and they all tested negative before leaving for and upon their arrival in Islamabad this week.

The touring party is scheduled to undergo another round of coronavirus tests at the end of their quarantine period next Tuesday.

ZC said Chakabva and Maruma together with the two staff members are now in self isolation in line with Covid-19 laid down procedures.

“Chakabva and Maruma, as well as the other two infected backroom staffers, are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. We wish the four a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back at work soon,’’ further said ZC.

In the meantime, ZC have temporarily closed the Academy House for [email protected]_29