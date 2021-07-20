CRIME: 10 suspects arrested on stock theft charges

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 10 suspects for stock theft in Madlambuzi, Matabeleland North, leading to the recovery of one cow.

In a statement, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said following an upsurge in reported cases of stock theft, police in Madlambuzi launched an operation code named ‘No to Stock Theft’ which had led to the arrests

“Following an upsurge in reported cases of stock theft in Khandamhlophe, Mbimba, Jutshule, Nsubula, Mahole and Tjaboroma villages, police in Madlambuzi launched an operation code named ‘No to Stock Theft’ in which they combined with Madlambuzi community to fight against the scourge,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi revealed that the community seconded eight villagers who partnered with the police and assisted in the identification of the stolen livestock.

“The community seconded eight villagers who partnered with the police. The team searched neighbouring villages in Tsholotsho where they recovered the stolen stock which led to the arrest of the suspects,” said the police spokesperson.