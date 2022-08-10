CRIME BRIEFS: Decomposing bodies found in Byo, Beitbridge

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo and Beitbridge are investigating circumstances surrounding suspected murder cases after two bodies were discovered, at various locations.

In Bulawayo, the body of an unknown male adult was found floating in the Phekiwe River, near Mbundane suburb and Nkulumane 10, on Friday.

The body, which was in its advanced stages of decomposition, had a striped grey track bottom. No identification was found on the body.

Similarly, on the same day, a body of an unknown male adult was found lying in a bushy area near Siyaso 2 Industrial Site in Beitbridge.

The body was facing upwards with mucus oozing from the nose.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed both cases and said investigations were currently underway. He also appealed to members for any information to contact any nearest police station.

Armed robber arrested in Bulawayo

Police in Bulawayo arrested Sufficient Ncube (34) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at the Njube bus stop near Entumbane Complex on 3 August.

The suspect, together with his accomplice, only known as Shelton Khumalo who is still at large, allegedly attacked the complainant and stole a wallet containing US$2 500 before speeding off in a white twin cab vehicle registration number ACK 4110.

The complainant sustained some bruises on the face.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were currently underway.

Meanwhile, on 4 August, police in Filabusi recovered a BMW F30 vehicle reportedly stolen during a robbery along Zvishavane-Mbalabala Road, near Bekezela shops on 3 August at around 2230 hours.

The car was found dumped along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Mbalabala turn-off.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Murder investigation underway in Inyathi

Detectives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating a murder case that occurred in the Breamer area in Inyathi on Friday.

The victim, Descent Moyo (25), was fatally stabbed once in the stomach with an okapi knife by a suspect only known as Bulisani Mnkandla who is at large, whom he was sharing a beer with, after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

