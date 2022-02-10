CRIME BRIEFS: Entumbane trio arrested on murder charges

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

ON 7 February, police in Bulawayo arrested Simon Tapera (39), Norman Tapera (30) and Petros Dhliwayo (34) in connection with a murder investigation currently underway.

The incident reportedly took place at Entumbane complex on 31 January.

The suspects allegedly assaulted Tonderai Doka (37) accusing him of stealing a box speaker from one of the suspects. The trio then handcuffed the now deceased before escorting him to Entumbane Police Station.

Upon arrival at the police station, the deceased who was seriously injured was referred to Mpilo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the same day, police in Pumula also arrested Thulani Ncube after he was found in possession of an unlicensed Baretta Pistol with a magazine of three rounds.

The suspect was disarmed and apprehended by members of the public after he threatened a 27-year-old woman for disclosing the issue to her mother.

Police applauded members of the public for reporting people illegally possessing firearms.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Shadreck Nyathi who is being sought by the police for cases of theft and vandalism of ZESA infrastructure.

The suspect, is on the police wanted person list for similar cases committed in December last year. Nyathi together with an unknown accomplice, allegedly dumped two satchels and a travelling bag stashed with cut copper and fled into a bush after they were intercepted by the police at the 30 kilometre peg along the Dete- Binga Road on 7 February. @RealSimbaJemwa