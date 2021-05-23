CSC-Boustead Leather makes strides in value addition

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Correspondent

THE production of leather goods is at an all-time high at the revived Cold Storage Company Boustead Zimbabwe’s subsidiary, Boustead Leather in what is expected to be an economic game changer in the attainment of a beef to leather value chain that benefits the country.

Barely a year since starting operations, the Bulawayo company now has a production line that encompasses the purchase of hides, tanning, designing, taxidermy and training.

Having found the premise in a state of disrepair, with only two leather liming and tannery drums working, Boustead Leather managed to revive more drums in its bid to increase production. With nine tanning drums in use, the company targets to process as much as 1 000 hides per day, setting pace for a lucrative turnaround for the leather industry.

There is now a whole design and packaging department that has roped in experienced and young leather products designers, in what is a first in the country since the folding of CSC.

Buoyed by its vision to be a centre of the leather value chain, CSC-Boustead Leather managing director, Mr Sibusiso Sibanda said the company wants to add value to the beef leather process.

Mr Sibanda said although they had targeted the export market, the value-addition thrust would be of immense benefit to the locals.

“Boustead Leather is going to be the master of value addition in the leather industry. The company has made great strides in reviving the leather business in the country.

“We want every Zimbabwean to have access to leather, at the same time help in bringing value to people’s lives.

“Our business is geared to support cattle farmers as we are going to buy hides locally. We do not just treat hides but we go a step further by finishing up the wet blue process and tan the hides to perfection. From there, our newly opened designing departments get the job to make the sought-after leather products.

“The array of products is huge. We have products that appeal to the low and high end markets.

“Our experienced designers work hand in glove with young creatives to bring out the best of leather. We put an exquisite touch to leather belts, vehicles and furniture upholstery. The company is pleased to announce that it now makes the globally sought-after fur tan coats, which are also in huge demand on the international market.”

He said soon they would move to manufacture school shoes so as to dampen imports that have flooded the local market.

“There is more to just tanning leather. We have an in-house leather training programme in designing. The aim is to teach our young workers in the art of leather product designing.

“This is a sure way to encourage the youngsters to take up leather design as an income generating endeavour. When interest is generated, more youths will join in and the industry as a whole benefits. What is important is continuity of the business in years to come.”

One of the experienced leather craftsmen, Mr Jackson Kurira hailed the industriousness and work ethic brought by Mr Sibanda and his management team.

“The company is up and running and we are glad to be back at work. As of now, as workers our lives have changed for the better. We are able to bring food on the table and expand our expertise as well. Our relations with the employer are cordial and we commit to serve the leather industry and bring value that will bring profitability. We give thanks to Mr Sibanda and his team,” said Mr Kurira.

Through a solid partnership with the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority, Mr Sibanda said the company was now at a position to export leather made from game.

“This is where the money is, on exports. We are making exquisite designs that we are to take to the international market by next year,” he said.

In an interview last Friday, the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union vice president, Mr Winston Babbage, said the leather industry should cut out the “middle man” and deal directly with farmers. He said companies like CSC-Boustead Leather have to put in measures to ensure farmers benefit from the sale of hides from their beasts.

“If the new management at CSC-Boustead Leather are serious about the value addition aspect, they have to support the cattle farmers. What is needed is for the leather industry to create beneficial relationships with the farmers,” he said.