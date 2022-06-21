Curfew lifted

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET has lifted the curfew which had been enacted as part of the Covid-19 containment measures and regulations.

This was announced by the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

The curfew was between 12 midnight and 5.30am.

The relaxation of the measures comes at a time the country continues to record a decline in new Covid-19 cases.

“Cabinet resolved to relax some Covid-19 measures and regulations. Business hours for the hospitality industry be extended to now cover the period 8am to 3am the following day; that, while enforcement of Covid-19 regulations must continue, the curfew which is currently running from 12 midnight to 5.30am has been lifted; and that implementation of all Covid-19 public health and social measures must continue to be strengthened,” said Dr Muswere.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, Dr Muswere said at 20 June, a total of 6 264 867 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 602 713 people had received their second dose, and 856 440 their third.

The national coverage of vaccination therefore now stands at 55.7 percent, compared to 55.6 percent recorded the previous week.

“The recovery rate was 97 percent, with 1 734 active cases having been reported. The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 676 cases having been recorded, compared to the 758 recorded the previous week, marking an 11 percent decline.

“An average of 97 new cases was recorded per day, compared to 108 new cases the previous week. Furthermore, a total of 34 Covid-19-related new admissions were recorded during the week, compared to 48 the previous week. No patients were admitted to the intensive care unit,” said Dr Muswere.