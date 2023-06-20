Cyber and Data Protection Act sensitisation on the cards

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is set to embark on public sensitisation and awareness workshops on the Cyber and Data Protection Act in Bulawayo this week.

The authority has been compelled to take a proactive stance to protect personal information following various organisations and individuals that are using websites and applications to collect data on user behaviours and interests which can be exploited and manipulated.

Responding to questions from the Sunday News, Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete said Bulawayo would be the next stop after Harare.

“Potraz, as the designated data protection authority of Zimbabwe, would like to inform all citizens that their online activities generate a trail of data as websites and applications collect data on among other things, individual behaviours and interests.

“Some organisations also collect and process personal information for various purposes. To ensure personal data is protected from abuse or manipulation, Government has enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07),” said Dr Machengete.

“Potraz is organising public sensitisation and awareness workshops across the country to educate data subjects about their rights as enshrined under the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07), beginning with Harare Province on 20, 22 and 27 June 2023. Thereafter, Bulawayo Province will be next and dates will be communicated in due course.”

He said the nationwide workshops were likely to be done in the next three to six months, while the key issues to be tackled include explaining the overarching principles of data protection that are enshrined in the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

Other issues will be breaking down what constitutes personal information under the Cyber and Data Protection Act and unpacking the rights of data subjects under the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

“We will also be explaining the functions and powers of Potraz as the Data Protection Authority and how it will supervise the processing of personal information in terms of the Cyber and Data Protection Act. The workshops will also bring to the attention of participants the obligations of data controllers, while raising awareness on Cyber related Crimes and sanctions,” added Dr Machengete.

Industry experts have said the introduction of the Cyber and Data Protection Act was inevitable as Zimbabwe was rapidly adopting technology across sectors.

They noted that it would regulate the use of technology in businesses as digitalisation in line with global trends, has resulted in an increase in cyber crimes.

Cases of data breach, which is defined as a breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, or unauthorised disclosure of, or access to, personal data transmitted, stored, or otherwise processed have been on the increase, not only in Zimbabwe but globally.