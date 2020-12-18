Cyprianos burial set for Sunday

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman and swimming coach, Edmore Cyprianos who died last week will be laid to rest on Sunday at Umvutsha Park Cemetery.

Cyprianos (49) was found hanging on a tree in a bushy area at Lucydale Farm in Matobo on 8 December.

His son, Brendon said a final service will be held at Seventh Day Adventist Selbourne Park on Sunday morning which will be attended by invited guests only due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are resuming the prayer services today (Friday) at home and it will be held at 6pm followed by another one on Saturday at 2pm, also in Kumalo, which will be open to more people.

“Most of the speeches will be done on Saturday as on Sunday only invited guests will attend to ensure we meet the Covid-19 regulations,” he said.

Cyprianos founded Cypriano Electrical and also ran various businesses including a butchery and cattle rearing.

In 2016, he was adjudged the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland region businessman of the year.

Together with his wife Nokuthula, they founded Stingarys Swimming Academy, where he was head coach. The club last year clinched the then Matabeleland Championships and last month their swimmers broke 25 national records during the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association short course gala.

Meanwhile condolence messages continue to pour in for Cyprianos with Zimbabwe Aquatic Union president, Mary Kloppers describing his death as a great loss for the swimming community not only in Bulawayo but countrywide.

“He was passionate, not about his swimmers only but Team Zimbabwe whenever we travelled.

“The fact his swimmers managed to break 25 records during last month’s Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association short course gala was testimony to his passion and dedication to the sport and a sign that he was doing it right,” she said.

Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson, Tracey Doorman said Cyprianos was an enigmatic coach who managed to produce the results and it was shown in how a number of boys from his club made up the bulk of the national swimming team.

“It’s awful, the whole swimming fraternity is affected by the loss. We have lost a dedicated coach,” she said.

Posting on Facebook Zambian swimming coach, Tonia Weltin: “Coach Edmore Cyprianos was a great example to many of us coaches and his achievements are a legacy to aspire to always”.