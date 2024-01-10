Harare Bureau

IT’S D-DAY for Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi with judgment, in the case in which he is facing indecent assault charges, set for today in Harare.

Judgment had been set for last week, but was moved to today where Mlauzi will know his fate.

The most successful coach, in the history of the Mighty Warriors, denies the charges.

He is the only coach to guide a Zimbabwean national football team to the Olympic Games after his Mighty Warriors made it to Brazil in 2016.

A teacher by profession, Mlauzi is being accused of indecent assault by a member of the Mighty Warriors technical team. The complainant claims ZIFA sought to protect Mlauzi when she first reported the case.

The coach said he has been in women’s football for over 22 years and has never violated any woman and said while he admired the complainant, he never abused her.

It has been a dramatic trial as Mlauzi was dumped by his lawyers in court after their application for postponement was dismissed.

The complainant, who broke down during her testimony, claimed:

“I went to his room in South Africa to get the money for resistance bands, and that’s when he grabbed my buttocks and said ‘imbondipawo zvinhu izvi’. When I stretched my hand to take the money from him, he then grabbed me by the buttocks and pulled me towards him while I was wearing tights and a jersey.

“He started harassing me at the game and when we went to the hotel for a meeting, he harassed me again and I remained behind after the meeting crying.” She said she told her fellow technical team members “everything, including his request for sex and massages.

“This has affected me so much as there was widespread media coverage.

“My confidence was affected, and worse the football federation which was supposed to protect me, tried to hide the issue, and this has been difficult for me and my family.

“I felt and still feel vulnerable.”