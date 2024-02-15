Danai Gurira returns to the small screen

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN actress Danai Gurira is set to return to the small screen, starring in a spin-off of the, The Walking Dead, the television series that initially gave her acclaim.

The upcoming series, titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, tells the epic love story of beloved Walking Dead characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira). The couple were fan favourites before their exit from the show as it drew to a close.

The series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Andrew Bachelor, and more.

Gurira, who is also a playwright, has become one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood after starring in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther movies. Gurira also had significant roles in other movies in the lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The series, which is executive produced by Show runner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero, is expected to premiere on 25 February.

According to its synopsis, the series presents “an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”