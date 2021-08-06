Darikwa appointed Wigan Athletic captain for 21/22 season

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national team defender, Tendayi Darikwa has been appointed as captain of English Football League One side, Wigan Athletic for the 2021/22 season.

Wigan announced today (Friday) ahead of the start of the new season that the 29-year old Darikwa, who plays the right back position will lead the Latics. The Zimbabwean is deputised by Max Power while goalkeeper Jamie Jones has been retained as the club captain.

“We can confirm that Tendayi Darikwa is the Wigan Athletic captain for the 2021/22 season, with Max Power and Jamie Jones forming the club’s leadership and club captain,’’ read a statement from Wigan.

With over 200 appearances in English football and having worked with manager Leam Richardson before at Chesterfield, the new Latics skipper will look to lead the into a triumphant new era.

The Warriors defender said he was honoured to be appointed captain of such a great club and pledged that they will do their best in order to achieve set targets for the new season.

“Honoured to be named captain of such a great club. Myself, the players and all the staff will do everything we can to achieve our goals this season. Can’t wait to have you all back with us,’’ posted Darikwa.

His first assignment as Wigan captain is on Saturday when they face Sunderland in a league encounter away at the Stadium of Light.

The defender joined Wigan in January from English Championship side, Nottingham Forrest. Darikwa signed a two-year contract that will see him remain at the club until 2023.

Having featured prominently in Zimbabwe’s successful qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Darikwa is certain to be part of the Warriors squad for the final tournament in Cameroon. Before that, he should also play a big part when Zimbabwe face Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa in the 2022 Fifa World Cup [email protected]_29