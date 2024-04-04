Data consumed on mobile networks increases five-fold

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ) has said from 2019 to 2023 data consumed on mobile networks increased by almost more than five-fold, from 35.75 petabytes to 171.21 petabytes.

This increase in traffic is said to be a reflection of the pricing dynamics of mobile data in the country, where prices have come down significantly over time.

In a statement, TOAZ said the increase demonstrates an urgent need for enhanced investment in network capacity.

“Social networking sites, which account for over 60 percent of data, are the most popular applications. This near five-fold increase in consumption since 2019 demonstrates an urgent need for enhanced investment in network capacity, leading to quality and service issues that are now resolved through comprehensive investment strategies aimed at addressing underserviced areas as well as boosting coverage and capacity in the cities and towns,” read part of the statement.

It said significant commitment has been demonstrated by all critical stakeholders which they believe will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges they currently face as a sector.

TOAZ said in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), and other critical stakeholders, the sector was working tirelessly to address the infrastructure gaps that had arisen, due to external factors, to closely align with the goals set by President Mnangagwa in the Zimbabwe National ICT Policy.

The association added: “Whilst Low Orbit Satellites may address certain technology gaps, they will remain an inaccessible technology to most people as they are not designed to address the needs of all users and, in any case, satellite service quality degrades beyond certain usage numbers. Average Revenues Per User (ARPU) for mobile operators are less than US$5 per month, a price point that will not be achieved for the generality of users by satellite technology, in the short term. The need for rural coverage will not be addressed using satellite technology at the current price points.”

It said operators earn some of their revenues in Zimbabwe dollars, while the current maximum tariff that can be charged per megabyte of data, in local currency, is ZWL$29.87, the equivalent of US$0.35 cents per megabyte, which is less than a fraction of a cent.

TOAZ said some critics, possibly due to a lack of awareness, choose to overlook this fact and they inaccurately compare promotional packages in other countries with some of the local operator packages, thereby leading to public misinformation.

“This type of comparison fails to consider various relevant economic factors and ignores other price points in the market that could present a fairer comparison of general pricing of goods and services in different economies in the region, and globally,” it said.

“The association fully recognises the necessity for cost-effective ICT services at the individual consumer, corporate, and community levels, as well as the strategic importance of access to technology for economic development.”

The association said it acknowledges the recent concerns regarding data pricing and tariffs in Zimbabwe, while they earnestly urges all stakeholders to look at the pricing of ICT services in the context of the overall cost of living in Zimbabwe, particularly in comparison to other countries in the region, such as South Africa.

TOAZ comprises fixed and mobile telecommunication operators. Its current members are TelOne, Econet, NetOne amd Telecel.