Date for this year’s RoilBAA set

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THIS year’s edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards will be held on 5 November, with organisers revealing that once more there will be pre-awards event where some of the awards will be given out.

In a statement, the organisers of the event, which is in its sixth year, revealed that dates of the pre-awards event will be announced in due course.

“The sixth edition of the city’s most glamorous and prestigious awards event, the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards, will this year be held on Saturday, 5 November. As was the case in previous years, this year’s arts award will not be a one-night showcase, with several pre-award show events scheduled as part of the build-up towards the main spectacle on 5 November.

“Dates for the pre-award events will be announced in due course. In addition, there will be a slight change to some categories and awards this year. This comes after organizers engaged one of the ROIL BAAs’ key stakeholders, the artistes, and took their invaluable input on board,” reads the statement.

The organisers further advised the public to keep checking their social media platforms and website for the full list of awards that will be on offer this year.

“The start of the nomination process, from 1 July 2022 to 31 August 2022, will signal the beginning of the journey towards the 2022 ROIL BAAs. Only works made between 15 August 2021 and 1 July 2022 will be considered,” reads the statement.