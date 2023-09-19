Date set for Bulawayo Arts Awards  

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

This year’s edition of that Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards is set to take place on 25 November, with the ceremony this year going back to the prestigious Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

In a statement, organisers of the awards ceremony revealed that the return to the Trade Fair grounds was after they got into a partnership with the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre who will be the presenting partner.

“Amongst a list of developments in this year’s awards is the Sponsorship by Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust under the Creatives Action 2 banner and named BAA Elevation. The partnership seeks to improve the technical presentation of the awards as a whole and to empower those in the value chain of production.

“We have started implementing the programmes as we successfully held a choreography workshop over two days from the 14th to the 15th of September 2023. Up next will be auditions for this year’s ensemble to be held beginning of October and then followed by a technical workshop in mid-October 2023,” reads the statement.

They further noted that the main sponsor United Refineries through the Roil Cooking Oil brand will this year also use the awards to recognise and award their top customers in wholesale and retail.

“The awards will start receiving submissions and nominations on 1 October and will close on the 20 October. Works produced from August 2022 up to 30 September 2023 will be accepted. The receiving offices will be Studio 10 at The National Art Gallery and Sabela Studios at ZITF,” reads the statement.