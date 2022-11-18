Date set for Liquor Hub 10km Fun Run Charity Race

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) will seek to put an end to the year in style when they host the seventh edition of the annual Liquor Hub 10km Fun Run Charity Race set for 4 December.

The race will start and end at the Liquor Hub on Fife Street between 4th and 5th Avenue and is being sponsored to the tune of R50 000.

Winners of the race for both the men and women will pocket R3 500 each, an amount that has attracted some of the best road runners in the country in the past. Moses Tarakinyu, Jonathan Chinyoka, Trust Chidomaya, Isaac Mpofu, Kelvin Pangiso and Nkosiyazi Sibanda are some of the top athletes who have taken part in the 10km race in the years gone by.

The top three in the junior men and women’s categories will get R1 250, R 800 and R600 respectively.

The top two in both male and female wheelchair sections will walk away with R1 500 and R1 000 respectively. Athletics clubs, schools and companies are invited for the race, whose proceeds from registration fees are donated to charities in the Matabeleland region.

Physical registration is now in progress at Liquor Hub Wholesale Centre with enrollment fees set at US$5 or ZWL$4000 for seniors, US$3 or ZWL$2 500 for juniors and US$2 or ZWL$1 500 for the charity walk.

Bab chairperson Watson Madenyika said preparations for the meet are sailing smoothly.

“Just this past weekend we had the Hope Fountain Marathon and now we have the Liquor Hub Fun run up next. This on its own is a huge achievement given we have struggled to have road races after Covid-19. This sets the tone for next year when we expect to retain some of our flagships races such as PPC and Old Mutual race,” said Madenyika.

PPC, the giant cement producers, bankrolls the Matopos 33-Miler while Old Mutual sponsors the Nkulumane Half Marathon.

Both races have been running for years now and are regular features on the Bab calendar.

