Date set for Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 football tournament launch

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 football tournament official launch is taking place on Friday where teams taking part in the competition will be unveiled together with the rules.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation said the official launch will be held at a Bulawayo venue.

“We have set the official launch of the tournament for 11 June 2021 at a local venue where we will unveil the teams that are participating as well as the rules of the tournament,’’ read a statement from the MNF.

The inaugural MNF tournament will go ahead on 19 and 20 June after being given the green light by responsible authorities.

“We are excited to announce that we have finally received clearance to host the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Under 17 football tournament.

“It gives us great pleasure to know that we have the support of the football custodians as we endeavor to empower grassroots football through this tournament that will see over 400 budding footballers get an opportunity to show case the talent that we have in abundance,’’ further announced the MNF.

The official launch will take place behind closed doors in line with Covid-19 guidelines with proceedings to be live streamed via on the MNF social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

