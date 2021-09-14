Date set for Southern Region Marketing awards

FILE PICTURE: MAZ Executive Secretary, Gillian Rusike (left) winner of the 2020 Marketing Oriented CEO award, Dr Lance Mambondiani and Image Magic CEO, Karen Gondo at the Exceptional Marketing Awards held in Inyanga last year

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE inaugural Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Southern Region awards have been set for 24 September at a local hotel in Bulawayo.

The awards, which are being held for the first time in the region are meant to recognise outstanding organisations and individuals and were derived from the Exceptional Marketing Awards held annually during the Marketers Convention.

MAZ Corporate Communications Manager, Ms Auxilia Katongomara said the awards will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines as prescribed by the World Health Organisation and the government, revealing that only 100 delegates will be in attendance.

She revealed that the awards were going under the theme, “Strong brands: Link to regional growth”, with emphasis on the need to build strong brands as the only way to regional growth.

“The only way to regional growth is through building strong brands, lasting brands , brands that can stand the test of time, be it corporate brands or personal brands, hence as a professional body we have seen it fit to recognise those who have been working and doing well in pushing their brands from this region.

“The idea to host regional awards came after we realized that although we have national awards, we have fellow marketers in the regions who do not get a chance to be part of the national awards yet they will be working hard and pushing brands from the region but not getting the recognition they deserve,” said Ms Katongomara.

She noted that in the region there are people who are doing wonderful and tremendous work, people that are pushing their brands.

“One of the things we have agreed on is that this year we are going to start our own regional Marketing, Sales and Public Relations awards to honour and recognize our regional marketers,” said Ms Katongomara.

Follow on Twitter- @vusadb