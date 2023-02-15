Dates announced for Zimbabwe Cricket’s domestic T20 League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE date for the Zimbabwe Cricket domestic T20 League has been set with all matches to be played in the capital city, the venues being Harare Sports Club as well as Old Hararians.

The country’s premier 20 overs cricket league will run for a week from 20-26 February.

A total of six teams are expected to take part in the league with five being provincial franchises and one being the winners of last year’s National Premier League (NPL), Lions Cricket Club.

The teams participating are Tuskers, Eagles, Mountaineers, Lions, Rhinos and Southern Rocks.

Harare based Eagles are the defending champions of the league having won last year’s final by two wickets against Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club. Wessly Madhavere top scored in the match with 32 runs off 34 runs to guide his side Eagles to victory with six balls to spare.

The league will come after the end of the country’s first-class competition, the Logan Cup whose winner is yet to be confirmed with four teams in running for the title. Eagles are sitting on top with 122 points from eight matches followed by Mountaineers on 95 points from seven games. Rhinos and Tuskers in position three and four have 93 points each.

