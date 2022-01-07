Dates for Bosso AGM, elections announced

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

THE Highlanders Football Club board has announced dates for the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections.

In a notice to its members, the Highlanders board announced that the AGM will be held on 30 January while the elections for the vice-chairperson and treasurer’s positions would be held on 6 February with both events taking place at the clubhouse.

Among the key points on the AGM’s agenda are the chairman’s report, the treasurer’s report and the board’s report.

The club’s members will also confirm the club’s legal representation as well as the auditors.

So far, two candidates have confirmed their interest in the vice-chairmanship while the treasurer’s post has still not attracted any takers, at least not publicly.

Bar owner and socialite Babongile Sikhonjwa and Zifa Southern Region board member (competitions), Fiso Siziba are both interested in the vice-chairpersonship post and have since announced their interest officially.

Both candidates have asked the media and the Bosso family to respect the institution that is Highlanders and refrain from turning the election into a spectacle.

In separate interviews, Sikhonjwa and Siziba called for a peaceful and respectful campaign and both have urged unity before, during and after the election.

“I think it’s time to go back to the days when the Highlanders campaign had dignity, peace and order. We cannot subject the club and its members to any more drama and mudslinging which can only damage the club,” Sikhonjwa said.

His sentiments were echoed by Siziba: “Highlanders is an institution. We cannot have an election where people are insulting each other or slinging mud at each other. We have to respect the club and I pray that we have a peaceful campaign. I have already had conversations with Sikhonjwa and we both agree that it is in the club’s best interest to have a peaceful campaign.”