Dawson makes three changes to Goshawks starting 15 against Griffons

Dawson makes three changes to Goshawks starting 15 against Griffons Brendon Dawson

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Goshawks coach, Brendon Dawson has made three changes to the team that lost to Black Lion of Georgia for the match against the Griffons in South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom on Saturday.

Matthew Mandioma

From the side that lost 34-10 to the Georgians last Saturday, Matthew Mandioma has been replaced by Aaron Juma at hooker, Biselele Tshamala’s place on the flank has been taken by Dylan Utete at flank. Johan du Preez has slotted into the other flank while Tonderai Chiwambutsa has shifted from flank to eighth man with Aiden Burnett out of the match day squad of 23. Munashe Chaitezwi drops to the bench with his place on the wing taken by Darrel Makwasha, Brendon Curle steps into first centre, Takudzwa Chieza has shifted into outside centre while Russell Dinha is starting at wing.

Biselele Tshalama

According to Goshawks team manager Jason Maritz, Mandioma, Tshamala and Burnett are carrying injuries, hence they have been replaced.

Zimbabwe Goshawks: Victor Mupunga, Aaron Juma, Bornwell Gwinji, Godwin Mangenje, Andrew Evans, Dylan Utete, Johan du Preez, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Boyd Rouse, Darrel Makwasha, Brendon Curle, Takudzwa Chieza, Russell Dinha, Connor Kennedy

Aiden Burnett

Replacements: Declan Ralphs, Deane Makoni, Panashe Rukozi, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Dustin Andrews, Ernest Mudzengerere, Munashe Chaitezwi, Ronald Ndidura – @Mdawini_29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

