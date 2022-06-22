Dawson names Sables squad for Dutch Test

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Sables coach, Brendan Dawson has named his squad for the Test match against Netherlands

Rugby Stadion in Amsterdam on Saturday, in what will be the final preparations for next month’s Rugby Africa Cup in France.

Dawson’s front row is made up of Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma and Cleopas Kundiona while the second row has Sean Beevor as well as Godfrey Muzanargwo. Making up the loose trio is Jason Fraser, Biselele Tshamala and Nyasha Tarusenga.

Skipper Hilton Mudariki leads the team at scrumhalf where he will form a halfback pairing with Marcus Nel who starts at flyhalf. The rest of the backline has Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Matthew McNab, Shayne Makombe and Takudzwa Musingwini.

Dawson has decided to rest loose forward Tapiwa Tsomondo as well as backline player Riaan O’Neill as they have played lots of rugby for their French clubs. Tapiwa Mafura is only joining the the Sables in France after the Carling Currie Cup final after his South African team, Airlink Pumas booked their place in this year’s title decider against the Griquas in Kimberly on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, ranked 34th in the world have a perfect opportunity to move up the World Rugby rankings as their opponents are number 26.

From Netherlands, the Sables head back to France for the Rugby Africa Cup scheduled for 1-10 July. Zimbabwe’s first opponents in the Rugby Africa Cup are Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals. Should they beat the Ivorians they are most likely to clash with Namibia in the semis if the Namibians overcome Burkina Faso in their own last eight clash.

Zimbabwe Sables: Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Jason Fraser, Biselele Tshamala, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Marcus Nel, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Matthew McNab, Shayne Makombe, Takudzwa Musingwini

Replacements: Victor Mupunga, Liam Larkan, Bornwell Gwinji, Godwin Mangenje, Johan du Preez, Kyle Galloway, James Forrester, Ngoni Chibuwe

