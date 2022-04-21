Dawson names Zimbabwe Goshawks to face Simbas of Kenya in Currie Cup First Division

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Goshawks coach, Brendan Dawson has named his match day squad of 23 for a Currie Cup First Division match against the Simbas of Kenya at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Hilton Mudariki led Goshawks have so far found the going tough in the Currie Cup First Division. Zimbabwe started off with a 34-10 loss to Black Lion of Georgia before they got a 51-14 drubbing at the hands of the Griffons in their next match.

Kenya have only played one match so far, which ended in a 54-14 defeat at the hands of the Falcons in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team has been named for the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens on Saturday and Sunday in Kampala, Uganda. The tournament is serving as the qualifier for the Sevens Rugby World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

Kudzai Mashawi is the Cheetahs captain with Kudakwashe Chiwanza and Tadius Dzandiwandira the other experienced members of the team.

Zimbabwe Goshawks: Victor Mupunga, Matthew Mandioma, Bornwell Gwinji, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Andrew Evans, Biselele Tshamala, Johan du Preez, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Rian O’Neil, Ernest Mudzengerere, Takudzwa Chieza, Marcus Nel, Russell Dinha, Conor Kennedy

Replacements: Declan Ralphs, Doug Juszczyk, Gabriel Sipapate, David Makamba, Godwin Mangenje, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Kyle Galloway, Brendon Marume

Zimbabwe Cheetahs: Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Jerry Jaravaza, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Vuyani Dlomo, Ryan Musumhi, Godfrey Magaramombe, Prince Ncube, Carlos Matematema, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo, Tadius Dzandiwandira [email protected]_29