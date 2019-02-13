Day to celebrate love: Valentines

Precious Maphosa / Sindisiwe Sibanda, Sunday News Reporters

FLORISTS, shops and leisure spots in Bulawayo are stocking and coming up with promotions and special arrangements to help people celebrate Valentine’s Day , a day set aside worldwide to celebrate love.

The day is celebrated every year on 14 February. Sunday News went around the city and observed that businesses were making last minute arrangement to make sure that people can celebrate the day in style.

Cherry Blossom florist Miss Sharon Moyo said her shop has stocked a variety of love themed flowers to cater for everyone.

“We have stocked up a variety of flowers like the bouquet, boxed roses with chocolates, boxed roses with wine that come up with free delivery free cards around the central business district at $37.

“We have received a lot of orders I am not sure of the number as yet, a lot people are still flocking in to order or their loved ones. This shows that people still have that Valentine vibe in them,” said Miss Moyo.

Hotels have also been advertising packages for couples for the day.

One hotel is hosting a Vintage Valentine’s with lovebirds where couples are expected to be dressed in vintage clothing to light up the night. The hotel will be giving away prizes for the best dressed couple. Other hotels are also hosting a dinner for couples.

However, some residents said there was little to celebrate as the day has become a one-sided affair where only men are expected to pamper their wives or girlfriends.

“Valentine’s is a great day to relax with your loved one but however, the day has become a nightmare for men as women are always on the expecting side which devalues the meaning of love,” said Mr Raymond Sibanda.

Miss Gracious Chibuda of Luveve said women must also take an initiate to appreciate their men

“I believe valentines have to be a 50/50 situation. It does not necessarily mean that ladies have to be on the expecting side. It’s a matter of communicating with your partner and come up with a programme to celebrate the day. We do not have to wait for 4 years so that we give our man gifts we can do it every year,” she said.

Some also noted that the economic challenges were making it difficult for couples to celebrate the day.