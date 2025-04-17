De Souza Legacy Burns Bright in Bulawayo

Media Mpofu, Zimpapers Sports Hub

The 15th edition of the Tarryn-Leigh De Souza Junior Memorial Tennis Tournament came to an emotional and action-packed close on Tuesday at Girls College, where nearly a hundred young talents lit up the courts in tribute to one of Zimbabwe’s most passionate sporting daughters.

A total of 98 budding tennis stars from across the country took part in the prestigious annual tournament, which caters to players in the Under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups. More than just a competition, the event has grown into a symbol of hope and continuity for grassroots tennis in Zimbabwe.

Held in memory of Tarryn-Leigh De Souza — a vibrant and trailblazing young tennis player whose love for the game and advocacy for women’s sport continues to inspire — the tournament remains a vital breeding ground for the nation’s future stars.

“This tournament means everything,” said Ali De Souza, father of the late Tarryn-Leigh. “Unfortunately, when these players reach 18, they seem to fall away. And it is not a good reflection on our communities and our country. These youngsters, starting from grassroots level, should be pushed by their families and supported by sporting organisations.”