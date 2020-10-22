Defeat to Rainbow Sharks rules out Amakhosi from National Premier League title race

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AMAKHOSI Cricket Club are out of contention for the National Premier League title after they suffered their second defeat in the 45-over cricket competition.

The Bulawayo club looked as one of the favourites to win the inaugural NPL whose winners will pocket US$10 000 when they started off well. Heading into last Sunday’s fixtures, they were the only team yet to taste defeat. However, all that has fallen apart. Amakhosi suffered their first loss on Sunday when Midwest defeated them by four wickets at Queens Sports Club.

Wednesday saw Amakhosi goingd own by 133 runs to Rainbow Sharks at Kwekwe Sports Club. A win would have seen Amakhosi keep up with Takashinga and Midwest but a poor batting display saw the Bulawayo team being bowled out for 56 in 21.1 overs. Leg spinner Brandon Mavuta picked up five wickets for just eight runs in six overs to walk away with the man of the match award while left arm spinner Micheal Muguda took 4/2 in 5.1 overs.

Amakhosi are still stuck on 22 points while log leaders Takashinga are now on 60. Second placed Midwest are on 40 points, the same as Rainbow who are now in third place.

Seeing that a win comes with 10 points, the race for the title is now between Takashinga, Midwest and Rainbow.

Takashinga recorded yet another big win when they defeated Harare Kings by 144 runs while Midwest lost to Easterns by 61 runs at Mutare Sports Club.

