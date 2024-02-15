Deloitte announces Zimbabwe exit

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

DELOITTE Africa has announced its exit from Zimbabwe as it allows its senior partners to take over the local entity under a new name.

The company provides audit and assurance, tax, consulting, and risk and financial advisory services to a broad cross-section of the largest corporations and governmental agencies.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company revealed that the “mutually agreed” decision follows discussions between Deloitte Africa and Deloitte Zimbabwe, focusing on how to best serve the unique needs of clients in the Zimbabwean market under a new brand name.

“With the exit of Deloitte in Zimbabwe, we will be ushered into a new phase,” said Charity Mtwazi, Managing Partner at Deloitte Zimbabwe. “We are excited to continue our legacy of serving clients in Zimbabwe, but under a different brand. Importantly, the team responsible for service delivery remains the same, ensuring continuity and client trust.”

“The management buyout allows the Zimbabwean team to tailor its services and offerings even more closely to the specific needs of the local market. This move reflects Deloitte’s commitment to empowering its people and fostering strong relationships with its stakeholders,” announced the firm.