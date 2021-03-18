Delta deal to expand to Manicaland province completed

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

LEADING beverages producer, Delta Corporation Group has completed the deal meant to expand its soft drink footprint and extends the distribution network to cover Manicaland province.

In a statement, Delta Beverages said it was pleased to announce the approval of their transaction and has extended its sparkling beverages franchise arrangements to cover Manicaland province.

“Delta Beverages is pleased to announce that, following the approval of the transaction by the Zimbabwe Competition and Tariff Commission, The Coca-Cola Company has extended its sparkling beverages franchise arrangements to cover Manicaland Province. This cements the agreement between Delta and Mutare Bottling Company, who were operating in this franchise territory, for Delta to purchase the operating assets or Mutare Bottling Company,” read the statement.

The beverages producer added that the transaction provides an opportunity for the Group to provide its range of products across the entire Zimbabwean market.

“Our customers and consumers in Manicaland will have access to the wide range of the Coca-Cola Company’s brands and packs. This also allows the optimal utilisation of the existing assets, including the Mutare bottling plant, and the distribution footprint. The transaction will not result in any job losses. The transaction has received the requisite regulatory approvals,” read part of the statement.

Delta Beverages is the country’s leading brewer with more than 15 beer brands and some 4 000 plus employees across the country. The group’s portfolio includes Castle, Carling Black Label, Chibuku, Chibuku Super, Castle Lite, Redd’s and Castle Milk Stout as well as leading local brands such as Golden Pilsener and Zambezi.

Delta Corporation is involved, through its principal subsidiary Delta Beverages, in the brewing of lager and traditional beer and the bottling of soft drinks under licence from the Coca Cola Company. It operates one of the largest distribution network of depots and delivery fleets in Zimbabwe. It has recently bought UNB, SA, a traditional beer company.