Delta demands Covid-19 vaccination certificates from employees

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

LEADING beverage producer, Delta Corporation Group has issued an ultimatum to its employees and contractors to be vaccinated by 31 August 2021.

In a statement, the organisation said in line with the emerging Covid-19 guidelines and health protocols all employees and contractors are encouraged to be vaccinated by 31 August 2021.

“In line with the emerging Covid-19 guidelines and health protocols and our ongoing efforts to reduce unknown hazards from the workplace, the Delta Group will be implementing a Covid-19 Vaccination Permit protocol with effect from 1 September 2021.

“All employees and contractors are encouraged to be vaccinated by 31 August 2021. Effective 1 September 2021 only employees and contractors possessing proof of vaccination will be allowed to execute tasks at company premises or workstations,” read part of the statement.

It noted that those employees that choose not to be vaccinated shall be required to provide a covid free PCR certificate once every week at their own cost.

The organisation said vaccination will continue to be administered by CIMAS or any other Government designated agencies.

“We are also working on ensuring that our Delta Clinic can offer the vaccination. Should you have any questions regarding this new policy, please contact your respective Human Resources Department.”

Delta Corporation joins other several companies in Zimbabwe that have issued ultimatums to their employees to get vaccinated after many have ignored repeated calls by the Government for members of the public to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

While others have issued outright warnings of mandatory vaccination for one to keep their job, some are employing persuasion tactics to encourage staff members to be vaccinated.

These include the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), TelOne and Windmill among others.

According to the Covid-19 update, as at 09 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 116 853 confirmed cases, including 90 210 recoveries and 3 919 deaths. A total of 1 897 414 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.