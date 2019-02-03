DeMbare, Chicken Inn clash over player

Harare Bureau

CHICKEN INN insist that they did nothing wrong in their capture of former Dynamos winger Valentine “V11” Kadonzvo.

DeMbare claim that Kadonzvo, who still had a year left on his contract, duped them into terminating his contract by claiming he had won a scholarship in the United States.

Kadonzvo then surfaced at Chicken Inn, where he signed a three-year deal a few days after getting his freedom from Dynamos, who also feel the Gamecocks should have acted “professionally” by inquiring more about the player’s status.

Chicken Inn chairman Lifa Ncube told our Harare Bureau that his club’s hands were clean.

“He (Kadonzvo) came with a genuine clearance letter, a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ document signalling that he was looking for a job. They (Dynamos) issued the clearance letter and when a player comes in with such kind of a document, chances are you don’t question it. How Kadonzvo got the letter we are not privy,” said Ncube.

“Most of these youngsters want to join us because we have marketed players well in recent years. Kadonzvo’s case is different from Brett Amidu whom we found out is still an FC Platinum player and we are negotiating with them.”

Meanwhile, former Young Warriors and Yadah FC coach Jairos Tapera has all but secured a job at newly promoted Midlands based side TelOne. The veteran gaffer who has had stints at FC Platinum, Shabanie Mine and Yadah FC is set to be officially unveiled at the “WiFi Boys” tomorrow, replacing Joel Lupahla who took the Gweru side into the top flight last season.

Lupahla, a former Warriors player, was forced to step down from his duties ahead of the new Premier Soccer League season because he does not possess a Caf A Licence to coach in the top flight.

Although TelOne FC president Lloyd Mtetiwa could not be immediately contacted for confirmation we understand that Tapera will now head the club’s technical team, with Lupahla coming in as an assistant.

Several coaches including former Dynamos gaffer Lloyd Mutasa, Caps United technical director Nelson Matongorere and Moses “Bambo” Chunga were heavily linked with the TelOne job.

Meanwhile, sevaral players with Premiership experience are training with newly promoted side Mushowani Stars who are also finalising talks with ex-Shabanie Mine coach Alexio Sigion. Mushowani Stars had targeted Arthur Tutani but the Division One football specialist does not possess the requisite Caf A Licence. Club director Irvine Nyakasoka confirmed talks with Sigion were at an advanced stage.

“He (Sigion) is here with us, we are now tying one or two loose ends,” Nyakasoka said.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe intends to finalise his squad by end of this week but the gaffer dismissed reports suggesting Makepekepe had signed 2015 Soccer Star of the Year finalist Hillary Bakacheza.

Makepekepe are also still to release left back Milton Ncube who signed for Harare City despite having a running contract with the Green Machine.

“We do not bar players from training with us, for now we are not talking about any other signings save for those already confirmed,” said Chitembwe in reference to the Bakacheza speculation.

The confirmed new signings at Caps United are Phineas Bhamusi, Gabriel Nyoni, Newman Sianchali, Pride Zivengwa, Blessing Sarupinda and the highly rated Clive Rupiya.

“We hope to conclude our squad by end of next week probably,” Chitembwe said.