DeMbare parade new signings in Gweru victory

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

DYNAMOS Football Club coach Herbert Maruwa has declared that his team is ready to battle in this season’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Maruwa was impressed as his men dispatched newly promoted side Sheasham 1-0 at Ascot in Gweru yesterday, in a friendly match watched by a handful of supporters. Central defender Frank Makarati was the hero having scored the goal of the match and Maruwa was pleased.

“It’s a process. I’m impressed with building this team although there are areas I feel need to be improved upon. Everyone is doing their role and I must admit that we need to change our approach when attacking. For now, the way we play from the back is okay but upfront we are yet to get a formula. We have to work on that before the season starts otherwise the performance was solid. We are going to find ways to solidify the players together. It’s a process like I said. I’m sure by the time the league starts, we will be a solid unit,” he said.

Dynamos looked sharp throughout the match, with Maruwa getting to test his new signings. Donald Mudadi and Tanaka Shandirwa were the top performers while Kevin Moyo was also solid in central defence.

Arthur Musiyiwa, Ellie ILunga and Jayden Barake also look set to be formidable. Tendai Matindife, Keith Madera and Nyasha Chintuli were thrown into the fray while Denver Mukamba, back at Dynamos for the third time was an unused substitute. Sheasham coach John Nyikadzino said he was happy with the performance of his team.

“I am very happy with the team’s performance considering we are building a new team all together. We, however, need to work on attacking because we seem solid in defence and midfield, “ he said.

Nyikadzino said there was no need to press the panic button yet, adding that they were in the Premier League to challenge for the title.

Construction Boys, as the Gweru team is affectionately known signed Diego Makurumidze and Tichaona Zota Macheka, both former Caps United players on two-year contracts.

The pair headline a list of 10 new players that Nyikadzino has added to his arsenal, having retained 11 from the squad that won the promotion ticket.

Among the players, Sheasham also added former FC Platinum and Highlanders goalkeeper Future Sibanda and Whawha’s roving anchorman Munyaradzi Chirwa.

They also got the services of Simbarashe Chimanikire, Parkington Mazhawu and Leonard Jani from Golden Eagles, ZPC Kariba and Talen Vision respectively.

Tafadzwa Marira, Polyester Shoko and Jubani Tuwe complete the list of senior players, with Michael Joseph topping the juniors list.