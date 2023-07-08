DeMbare, Platinum in drab draw

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

FOLLOWING their highly hyped Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium, the game between Dynamos and FC Platinum did not live much to its much anticipated sparks as the two clubs played to a goalless draw in front of an encouraging crowd.

There was little lively football action to write home about when the two antagonists squared it off in their 21st meeting in recent times in the country’s elite football league.

It was the same result that the two clubs played to last season league games as they failed to score each other in Harare and Mandava.

As a result, DeMbare who were making their first appearance at their newly adopted home ground are now on 22 points and their form guide now reads W W L D D in their last five games after having edged Black Rhinos 1-2 last weekend.

Zvishavane based FC Platinum, who came into the match after dismissing Chicken Inn 2-0, are in the meantime tied on 25 points with Highlanders who are set to face Triangle United at Emagumeni tomorrow.

Pure Platinum Play, who were subdued by their standards are now on a form guide that reads D W W W W meaning they have gone for 950 minutes without tasting a defeat.

The first half between the two sides lacked goalmouth action with the only noted chance being that one that befell DeMbare in the 11th minute when Tinashe Makanda sent his free kick, from close range, to the birds.

This was after Keith Madera was brought down on the edge of the 18 yard box.

A tripple substitution by Hebert Maruwa led DeMbare technical bench that saw Denver Mukamba, Elton Chikona and Arthur Musiiwa come in for Junior Makunike, Makanda and Madera respectively breathed fire into the Glamour Boys final third only for them to be let down by the final touch.

Thereafter, it began to be a ding dong affair and in search for at least a goal, Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza was compelled to introduce veteran Perfect Chikwende for out of form Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya in the 81st minute.

However, goals went on to elude the two sides and nil all it ended at Emagumeni.

Teams

Dynamos

P Tariremu, S Nyahwa (Moyo 67 mins), K Moyo, J Makunike (Mukamba 56 mins) E Ziocha, D Dzvinyai, E Jalai, T Makanda ( Chikona 56 mins) K Madera, D Mudadi (Musiiwa 56 mins) T Shandirwa

FC Platinum

W Magalane, G Mbweti, G Bello, K Mangiza, R Pavari, J Mutudza, B Banda, P Mutimbanyoka, W Musona, T Ngwenya (Chikwende 81st minute)[email protected]