Dembare, PSL to pay for BF damage: BCC

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said the Premier Soccer League and Dynamos Football Club, as the host team, will effect the repairs works at Babourfields stadium following the violence that took place in their league match against Highlanders Football Club.

The match which was played on 10 September, with Dembare being the home team was abandoned in the 38th minute, with missiles raining onto the pitch after Bosso fans, seemingly incensed by a number of what they felt were harsh calls against their team, also invaded the pitch.

Police had to exercise restraint to avoid the situation deteriorating into costly chaos. Some unlucky fans were however injured during the melee.

According to the latest council report, BCC pegged the costs of repairs to the damages caused during at US$4 121.

“On Sunday 10 September 2023 Babourfields stadium hosted a match pitting Highlanders Football Club and Dynamos Football Club. However, the match was aborted just less than 40 minutes of play due to crowd trouble.

“This resulted in the vandalism of the facility notably the exit gates, perimeter fence, pitch drainage, fourth match official’s bench and corner flags were stolen. The quoted cost of repair of damages was US$ 4,121. The Premier Soccer League and Dynamos, as the host club, had since been advised to effect the repair works as per policy,” reads the report.