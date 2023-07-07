DeMbare To Fly Again To Avoid Fatigue

Sports Reporter

Dynamos FC will fly to Bulawayo to face FC Platinum, to avoid fatigue.

The Glamor Boys also flew to Gweru for their match against Black Rhinos last week at Bata Stadium, a match in which they won 2-1.

The Harare giants will have to do a lot of travelling for both their home and away games as local stadia, National Sports and Rufaro Stadium are still undergoing renovations, hence the decision to play their home games at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Travelling on air will be advantageous for them as it would help the players deal with fatigue from playing games, rather than a combination of playing games and having to travel long distances.

It will also be interesting to see if the club will be able to maintain this idea.

They play host to defending Champions FC Platinum tomorrow in what promises to be an interesting encounter as the team from Zvishavane have been in an interesting run of their own, managing to win three consecutive matches, with recent one being a 2-0 win against Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium last weekend.