DeMbare to quarters

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Dynamos FC 1-0 Simba Bhora FC

IT’S the Genesis.

So hopes Dynamos FC stand-in coach Genesis Mangombe after he led Dynamos to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

Dynamos have not won the Chibuku Super Cup since its re-introduction in 2014. All DeMbare needed was a second half solitary strike from Emmanuel Paga to progress to the quarter-finals stage of the knockout competition.

For Mangombe, it was his first game in charge of DeMbare having been tasked to take over the Harare giants’ hot seat after the club chose to cut ties with Herbert Maruwa.

His chosen assistant coach on the day Lloyd Chigove was ushered off the technical bench eight minutes into game as he did not have a licence. But that did matter. It is not certain if Mangombe will assume the head coach on a full-time basis but one thing is certain, he will cherish the victory yesterday.

“Genesis (his name) means the beginning. Someone said we have not won this competition since it’s re-introduction. This time we want to work hard and see what we can achieve. We knew it was a derby and at the same time a cup competition. I am happy the boys did well after the second half substitutions.

“Our game plan was to use fast wingers and the plan worked as we managed to run their defence down in the first-half and things were easier for Paga when he came on in the second-half. Their defence had been exhausted. Going into the next round of fixtures we have to make sure we are clinical in front of goal,” said Mangombe.

His opposite number Tonderayi Ndiraya felt his side should have utilised the half chances which came their way.

“We are out. But we really wanted to progress to the next round. It was a difficult match but one that was interesting at the same time. When you play big teams like Highlanders, Caps United and Dynamos, if you don’t take away the chances that you get then you get punished. Like in this game, Dynamos got their chance and they utilised it,” said Ndiraya.

All DeMbare needed on the day was one goal and it came via Paga in the 67th minute. Both sides had a slow start to the game but DeMbare proved to be the better side in the second stanza.

The first-half saw Dynamos come close through man of the match Tanaka Shandirwa, whose effort was saved by Simbarashe Chinani in goal for Simba.

A minute later Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai also had his effort from outside the box saved by Chinani. The sides would go into the break tied at nil all.

DeMbare had a better start to the second stanza and they quickly got their reward through Paga.

The Ghanaian was introduced for an ineffective Issa Sadiki on the hour mark.

The Ghanian needed only seven minutes to send the blue and white camp into delirium after getting to an end of a Junior

Makunike feed from the centre of their attack.

The match had gone to the breather with the scoreline reading nil all

This was after a moment of madness got the better of towering Simba Bhora player Vaselli Kawe, who was introduced in the 46th minute. He was shown a straight red card after a nasty retaliation on Makunike.

Then on numbers went on to count for the Glamour Boys who continued to press on forward only to be eluded by a cushion goal with their final third being found wanting.

In other instances, they found the Partson Jaure and goalkeeper Simba Chinani marshalled Simba Bhora defence at it’s very best.

Chinani had a brilliant show, a development he coupled with a 42nd minute double save to deny DeMbare an opener with their fans already up to celebrate a goal. — @innocentskizoe.