Denzel Khumalo now an FC Platinum player

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders midfielder, Denzel Khumalo has joined FC Platinum, with the player unveiled on Wednesday.

The three-times in a row Zimbabwean champions divulged that the 21-year old Khumalo was now their player. FC Platinum unveiled Khumalo together with their other new signings, who include former Triangle captain Ralph Kawondera, Donald Dzvinyai who was also with Triangle, the Manica Diamond duo of Stanley Ngala and Last Jesi, Nomore Chinyerere formerly with Hwange and ZPC Kariba’s Godswill Gwara.

Khumalo was heavily linked with a move to Zvishavane to reunite with his former coach at Highlanders, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh who is now in charge of FC Platinum. The talented but problematic Khumalo was a free agent after his contract with Highlanders ran its course at the end of last month.

On more than occasion last season, Khumalo appeared to be on his way out of Highlanders due to disciplinary issues. The arrival of De Jongh however saw Khumalo become a regular member of the Highlanders first team. His left footed wonder strike in the 3-0 demolition of FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals at the end of October saw him once again become a darling of the Highlanders fans.

De Jongh has been accused of wanting to raid Highlanders of their key players who played a huge part in their turnaround last season. The Dutchman, besides the out of contract is said to be keen on taking with him to FC Platinum, the still contractually tied down trio of Prince Dube, Peter Muduhwa and Nqobizitha Masuku.

It remains to be seen if Khumalo will be the only Highlanders player from last season to join FC Platinum.

Khumalo joins a long list of ex Highlanders players who have joined FC Platinum since their entry into the PSL in 2011. Gilbert Banda, Joel Ngodzo, Njabulo Ncube, Rahman Kutsanzira, Charles Sibanda, Louis Matawu, Welcome Ndiweni, Menard Mupera, Brighton Dube, Talbert Shumba, Zephaniah Ngodzo are some of the former Bosso sons who have over the years been lured by the seemingly greener grass at FC Platinum.

