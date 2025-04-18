Deputy Minister Mayihlome calls for national pride and responsibility on Independence Day

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

The Deputy Minister of Defence and Security, Brigadier General (Rtd) Levi Mayihlome, has urged the nation to embrace the gains of independence with pride and take ownership of the responsibility to develop Zimbabwe.

He emphasised that no rational individual would abandon their own homeland to come and contribute to the development of Zimbabwe at the expense of their own country.

In his Independence Day message, Brig Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome reflected on the selfless sacrifices made by the people of Zimbabwe from 1890 to 1980, highlighting that the freedom enjoyed today comes at a great cost, with thousands of lives and limbs lost in the struggle for independence.

“Many of our forefathers, mothers, brothers and sisters fought gallantly for our freedom and paid the ultimate sacrifice so that me and you, and all generations to come, enjoy the wealth and independence to take charge of their destiny regardless of sex, tribe, colour or creed without benefit.

“To them, it did not matter whether they themselves benefited or not, but what was critical was that the people of Zimbabwe be free. They took this responsibility seriously hence the independence we enjoy today,” said Dep Min Mayihlome.

He urged the nation to reflect and thank the departed and living heroes and heroines for giving such a great heritage.

He said while thanking or remembering them, the gratitude they deserve is for the nation to value their sacrifices and the heritage they bestowed upon the nation.

“This heritage or responsibility needs to be understood and cherished by all of us for the rest of the future. My plea therefore today is that let us carry the vat on with pride, (Christians carry the cross upon which our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was crucified, so that forever we shall be cleansed of our sins), with love, unity, brotherly spirit and selflessness which characterised our liberators.

“Let us all take responsibility to develop the populace and the country, for it is everyone’s responsibility, not just the leadership but all of us. No rational person will leave their own motherland to come and develop Zimbabwe at the expense of his/her country,” said Dep Min Mayihlome.

He called on Zimbabweans to love their country more than they love any other country, as they cannot look down upon their own country but praise or develop other people’s countries.

“To me, independence means selflessness, sacrifice, love for the country, commitment and forever creating positive development of our beloved country. To me it does not mean neglect, decadence, chasing drugs and substance, hatred, destruction, violence, corruption, pillage of the country’s resources and outright laziness, forever criticising your country without ever proffering a constructive solution.

“Our story to all should be, ‘Brick by brick, stone upon stone’, let us make Zimbabwe a better place to live,” said Dep Min Mayihlome.

