Details emerge on Gwanda shooting

Sione Amidu, Sunday News Reporter

THE police will leave no stone unturned to bring to account robbers wreaking havoc across the country.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned criminals that police will not rest until they are all behind bars.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns syndicates that the police will not fold hands while they attack individuals and institutions. The police will certainly account for all robbery suspects and ensure that the law takes its course,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also explained the circumstances surrounding the shooting of four armed robbers by police in Gwanda on Tuesday.

“The police reacted swiftly to a report of an armed robbery case in which four unknown male adults, armed with unidentified firearm attacked a woman (43), who was loading some groceries in a Toyota corolla vehicle at the parking area near a shop in Gwanda central business district.

“The suspects threatened the compliant with a firearm and dragged her into the car. One of the suspects took charge of the complaint’s vehicle and drove off at a high speed towards Makwe area, using the old Gwanda road. Along the way, the suspects robbed the compliant of US$100, ZAR 1000, and ZWL$400 cash as well as four cell phones before dumping her about 11kilometres from Gwanda town.

“The police tracked the suspects to old Zimtec Gwanda after receiving a tip from the public. They blocked the suspects’ vehicle and two of the suspects, who were in the vehicle disembarked and charged towards the officers while pointing a firearm. The officers fired two warning shots to scare away the suspects. However, this did not deter the suspects who kept advancing, resulting in the four being shot. Police then recovered the stolen vehicle. Further investigations linked the suspects to three other robbery cases committed in Gwanda in June and July 2022 where Fan cargo vehicles were stolen.”