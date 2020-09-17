Details of rift in FC Platinum technical team emerge

Nqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

DESPITE strong denials from PSL champions FC Platinum, details of frosty relations between head coach, Pieter De Jongh and his assistant Lizwe Sweswe have fueled rumours that the latter is headed for the exit.

FC Platinum public relations officer, Chido Chizondo denied they are making changes to the technical department. She said while there are structural changes might be made, Sweswe is part of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions.

“Sweswe is not leaving and we have not talked to anyone about replacing him because he is committed to us. The technical department is focused on our upcoming Caf Champions League game and we don’t know where the reports are emanating from,” said Chizondo.

However, it seems Sweswe and De Jongh have had a frosty relationship since the arrival of the Dutchman. A source at the club said both coaches seemed unhappy to be working with each other.

“De Jongh would easily snap or condemn some actions by Swewe. Things came to a head when Sweswe wrote an article for ZImbabwe Foreign Legion that latter found its way to the Chronicle. At the time De Jongh was counting Sweswe’s transgressions and they were numbering about 10 although most of them were petty,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from De Jongh and Sweswe were fruitless as they were not answering their mobile phones. FC Platinum is due to begin their Caf Champions League matches in November. Rumours say the FC Platinum coach wants Sweswe replaced by Highlanders assistant coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.